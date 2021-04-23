COVID-19 walk-up vaccination sites open next week in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Public Health is offering two walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics next Monday and Tuesday at the Schwartz Center in downtown Wilmington and Independence Mall.

No appointment is needed and both locations will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for anyone 16 and older.

Site information and the hours of operation for April 26 and 27 are included below:

CFCC Schwartz Center:

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Address: 610 N. Front Street free parking is available in student lot #2 next to the Schwartz Center – at the corner of Front and Hanover Streets; then enter through the front of the Schwartz Center and vaccines will take place in the gymnasium)

Independence Mall:

Hours: Noon-7 p.m.

Address: 3500 Oleander Drive (enter the mall near the Belk entrance facing Independence Blvd., and the vaccine site is located between Rack Room Shoes and Bath & Body Works)

What can I expect at the vaccine site?

Getting a vaccine is easy and free, and includes a 15-minute observation time after you receive your vaccine. No documentation or information is needed for those receiving their first dose of the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine, and second-dose appointments will be made at the time of the first dose.

Can I walk up if I need a second dose?

Anyone who needs their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and does not already have a scheduled appointment, can walk-up at one of these vaccine sites without an appointment. Please remember to bring your vaccination card to your second dose so it can be completed. If you received your first dose out of state, you will need to bring proof of your first dose to the walk-up site (i.e., your vaccination card or documentation from the state or entity where you received your first dose of the vaccine).

Why should I get the vaccine?

The vaccines are safe and effective at preventing serious illness and death from the COVID-19 virus. The more people who are vaccinated, the less opportunity the virus has to spread and form new variants. So getting vaccinated will help us get closer to herd immunity and help us end this pandemic.

What are possible side effects?

Side effects after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, just like with any other vaccine, are typically minor and short-lived; and some people experience no side effects at all. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists nine common side effects of the vaccine, including pain, redness and swelling at the injection site along with tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea. These are all normal signs that your body is building protection against the virus and should go away within a few days. The benefits of getting a vaccine far outweigh any possible short-term side effects that may be experienced. Learn more on the CDC’s website here.

For more information and other frequently asked questions, visit here or call New Hanover County’s COVID-19 Call Center, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 910-798-6800.