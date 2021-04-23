Drive-thru spring medication disposal event happening Saturday in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center is holding a spring medication disposal event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All medications are accepted, including prescription, over-the-counter, vitamins or herbal. Syringes and other sharps will be accepted, along with e-cigarette and vaping devices if the batteries have been removed.

Disposal sites will be drive-thru events with contactless drop-off. Masks are required to help limit the possible spread of COVID-19.

Two locations will be offered: