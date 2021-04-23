High School Football Roundup: State Quarterfinals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–High School football teams across the state of North Carolina laced them up on Friday night for the NCHSAA State Quarterfinals. All three teams from the Cape Fear that were left fighting for title saw their seasons come to an end. Check out the highlights and final scores from the second round.

Below, are the final scores from our local teams on Friday night.

CLASS 2A

#4 Wallace-Rose Hill 15 , #1 Reidsville 49

CLASS 3AA

#7 Clayton 27 , #3 West Brunswick 16

CLASS 4AA

#3 Hoggard 30 , #2 Rolesville 47