Howell named AD at Heide Trask; new basketball coaches selected at Pender

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Christopher Howell has spent almost two decades as a teacher and coach in North Carolina. When the 2021-22 school year begins, he will have a new role on a new campus.

Howell was approved by the Pender County Board of Education earlier this month to take over as athletic director at Heide Trask High School. He will be replacing interim athletic director Ed Gilroy who came out of retirement in the middle of the academic year to fill in until a permanent replacement could be found.

“I’m looking forward to working with the students and staff in Rocky Point to help Heide Trask athletics reach its full potential,” Howell said. “The school has an outstanding reputation and some highly regarded coaches that I’m excited to collaborate with.”

Howell comes to Pender County after more than 10 years at Red Springs High School. The school’s current athletic director, Howell has served in a variety of roles during his tenure, including football defensive coordinator, head varsity baseball coach and head varsity boys soccer coach. He also worked as an Exceptional Children’s program teacher. Previously, he spent time at Albemarle and Anson County as a coach and teacher. He also student taught

at Mt. Pleasant High and was a volunteer coach at South Stanly High.

“Mr. Howell certainly brings plenty of experience to the position and we couldn’t be happier to have him on board next school year,” Heide Trask principal Michael Taylor said.

The Board of Education also approved two additional coaching hires at the April meeting, tabbing Johnny Bowman as the permanent head varsity boys basketball coach at Pender High. Bowman went 8-6 this season as the interim coach this season.

Additionally, John Floyd was named the head varsity girls basketball coach at Pender High. He replaces Ebony Felix who stepped down for personal reasons.