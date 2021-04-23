Junior League of Wilmington modifies this year’s Touch-A-Truck event during pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This year’s Junior League of Wilmington Touch-A-Truck event will allow children to see their favorite trucks and heavy machines, while maintaining a safe social distance. Mary Hannah Weiner with the Junior League says this is the 11th year for the event, and members are excited to bring it back after last year’s cancellation due to state-mandated restrictions.

The 2021 drive-through edition stays in compliance with state and local Covid 19 guidance. The trucks will be stationary, and families will drive through and exit in one direction. Truck owners and equipment operators will wear masks and stand near their vehicles, answering questions from drivers and passengers. There are new, interactive activities to keep kids entertained in their cars as they pass.

Admission is $20 per vehicle, which includes a raffle ticket, regardless of the number of passengers. Touch-A-Truck runs from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, April 25 at The Barclay Centre, 3151 S. 17th Street, Wilmington. The first half hour will be horn and siren-free, for children with sensory issues. Proceeds will be used to help the Junior League of Wilmington’s efforts to raise awareness about human trafficking, support their partnership with Nourish NC for Backpack Buddies, and train members to become better community leaders.