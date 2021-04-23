Man sentenced to prison for distributing heroin in Wilmington area

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Maurice “Gotti” Bellamy, 29, was sentenced on Friday to 11 years in prison for drug charges.

On June 4, 2020, Bellamy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and distribution of a quantity of heroin.

According to court documents and evidence presented in court, Bellamy sold a quantity of heroin to someone working at the direction of law enforcement in Wilmington on June 11, 2019. The investigation uncovered that Bellamy was involved in the distribution of more than 2 kilograms of heroin.

According to a civil injunction filed in 2017 against the Folk Nation-720 Gangster Disciples in New Hanover County Superior Court, Bellamy was a member of this gang.