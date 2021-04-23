NC House passes bill aimed to improve crisis intervention, services for veterans

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A bill that aims to improve crisis intervention and services for veterans is gaining support in the state legislature.

The “No Veteran Left Behind Act” (HB 370) unanimously passed through the NC House this week.

The bill aims to help veterans suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues.

It was filed by House Majority Leader John Bell and sponsored by a number of representatives including Republican Representative Charlie Miller of Brunswick County.

“As a thirty-three year law enforcement veteran, this is a much-needed bill and will be a great benefit to local communities,” Rep. Miller wrote in a release. “I have personally dealt with situations where this training would have been very helpful. I want to thank The Independence Fund for their partnership in this effort to provide law enforcement with additional tools to assist veterans.”