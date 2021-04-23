NC legislative leaders don’t expect delays to 2022 elections

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly’s top Republicans say 2022 election dates likely won’t be altered despite anticipated delays in receiving data for redistricting.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger made the comments Thursday.

The Census Bureau won’t provide detailed population numbers needed to redraw district boundaries for Congress, the legislature and for dozens of municipalities until August or September.

The executive director of the State Board of Elections recommended recently that lawmakers formally push back 2022 elections and this fall’s municipal elections because of the data delay.

There’s a lack of legislative consensus about what to do with municipal elections.