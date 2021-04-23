NHRMC sees an increase in patients younger than 65 hospitalized for COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —New Hanover Regional Medical Center seeing an uptick its number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in patients under the age of 65, and the CDC says it’s happening across the nation.

Healthcare officials at New Hanover Regional Medical Center are saying new COVID-19 variants and fewer younger people getting the vaccine, are contributing to this recent increase.

For the first time, a majority of New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s hospitalizations are under the age of 65.

“I would consider that concerning, because this entire time it’s been older people, and now if it’s starting to be younger people, that’s usually a population that does not care as much, so I feel like that could definitely be concerning in the future,” said Jake Valade, concerned resident.

One parent said he is remaining cautious, concerned about the impact getting the coronavirus would have on his family.

“We have to think about strains, you know, as they come up, and I mean even when it was, you know, effecting older people, I still want to do what’s best for my family,” said James Harrison, concerned parent. “Now that I know it’s coming for people my age, — you know, I love this boy and daddy can’t be in the hospital. I’ve got to be around to be a dad for him every single day.”

80% of the U.S. population over the age of 65 has received at least one dose of the vaccine, but the number is much lower for younger population groups.

Dr. West Paul, NHRMC’ s Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for the Coastal Market, says he hopes more people under the age of 65 will get the vaccine, and continue to follow the CDC’S COVID-19 guidelines.

“The only way to stop these variants is to stop the multiplication of the virus and stop people from getting the virus, which is while we’re really, really, are pushing vaccines and all of the masking and distancing, to try to stop the virus from replicating,” said Dr. West Paul.

So far, more than 37% of North Carolinians have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.