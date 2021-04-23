North Carolina man charged with fatal shooting of boy, 7

HICKORY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy who was fatally struck while riding in a car with his mother earlier this week.

Citing court records, the Hickory Daily Record reports Douglas Mason Wilson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder related to the Wednesday night killing of Zakylen Harris.

Police say Harris was a passenger in a car being driven by his mother in Hickory when shots were fired into the vehicle, striking him in the neck.

Wilson was in custody and it wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.