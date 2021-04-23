Pennsylvania woman claims she contracted herpes at mall makeup counter

WILLOW GROVE, PA (WPVI) — The pandemic has changed the way cosmetic counters operate. But as malls and establishments reopen, a Pennsylvania woman hopes the changes remain permanent.
Tammeka Hill said she visited the MAC cosmetic counter in the Willow Grove Mall in June 2019.
“She did a wonderful job with my makeup,” Hill recalled.
But several days later she woke up in excruciating pain.
“I couldn’t see, I had to be taken to the emergency room.”
Doctors said she had ocular herpes. Like the virus people get on their mouths, Hill had it in her eye.