Pennsylvania woman claims she contracted herpes at mall makeup counter

Her plea comes after she contracted ocular herpes while getting her makeup professionally done for an event.

Tammeka Hill said she visited the MAC cosmetic counter in the Willow Grove Mall in June 2019.

“She did a wonderful job with my makeup,” Hill recalled.

But several days later she woke up in excruciating pain.

“I couldn’t see, I had to be taken to the emergency room.”

Doctors said she had ocular herpes. Like the virus people get on their mouths, Hill had it in her eye.