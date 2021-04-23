Pine Valley Elementary School celebrates its 50th anniversary

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Pine Valley Elementary School celebrated a major milestone this afternoon, marking 50 years since the building was first dedicated in 1971.

A ceremony was held on the school grounds, with many different speakers reflecting on the changes the past fifty years have brought.

- Advertisement -

The event was livestreamed to every classroom to ensure the entire school could enjoy the event, while still staying socially distant.

Many who attended say they were happy to be apart of such a special day.

“It was just an exciting moment, really thrilled to be apart of it,” principal Sam Kantrowitz said. “I was glad we could do this and celebrate Pine Valley’s history, and continue to move on forward for another 50 years.”

A makeshift time capsule was also filled with items to remember this year, with plans to put it on display in the school’s lobby.