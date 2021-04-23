Popular BBQ restaurant Parchies serves its final customers ever

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Parchies Barbeque has been a staple on Princess Street for the past 36 years. But after decades in the Port City, the popular restaurant served its final customers ever on Friday afternoon.

“It’s sad. Can’t say it’s not,” owner Dave Wishon said. “But it’s time to move on, my son needs to move on. That’s all we can do. We did our part. Hopefully the next people that take it over, I hope they do their part.”

- Advertisement -

Wishon says operating a community restaurant has been a fun ride, but it hasn’t always been easy.

“The pandemic was the worst, you never thought you’d see that,” Wishon said. “Hurricanes, depressions, recessions, battling through it all. But it all works out in the end. If you do the right things, people are gonna support you.”

In addition to the dedicated fan base that has supported Parchies through the years, Wishon says his employees have been a driving force behind the restaurant’s success.

“I’ve been very well supported in the staffs I’ve had over the years,” Wishon added. “I’ve had some employees for 20 years, I’ve had some for months, I’ve had some for days. Without them we’d had nothing anyway. All the years, if it weren’t for my staff it’d just be one guy going crazy.”

Wishon admits walking away from Parchies was a difficult decision. But he says recent life events have made him confident now is the right time to go.

“Lost my older brother a few months ago from COVID,” Wishon said. “Lost a younger brother a year ago from a heart attack. It changes your perspective of working all the time, especially under high pressure. I’m ready to relax for a little bit and move forward and help other people.”