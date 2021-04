WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new social hall will soon be coming to Wilmington, showcasing local chefs, food vendors, musicians and much more.

The attraction is scheduled to arrive in late 2022, and will be located in a 43,000 square foot building on South 5th Avenue.

- Advertisement -

The project will create more than 100 new jobs for the area, and provide world-class food and music.

Builders hope to bring the community together to enjoy the wide range of entertainment and food options.