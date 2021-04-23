The Children Museum of Wilmington receives grant to provide dental care

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Children’s Museum of Wilmington received funding to provide free dental care and education to at-risk children in the community.

The Delta Dental Foundation awarded the funds during a virtual event on Friday.

This money allows the children’s museum to collaborate with the MLK center to provide free dental screenings and dental education programming.

Children and families will also get free passes to the Children’s Museum of Wilmington.

“Oral Health is a part of total body health, and we tend as a society, to accept diseases and infections in the mouth, that we wouldn’t tolerate somewhere else, and one affects the other,”

The Delta Dental Foundation has awarded $85,000 dollars for oral health initiatives serving North Carolina communities.