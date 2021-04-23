Traffic shift planned for Wilmington’s Market Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — To allow construction to continue on Wilmington’s Market Street, the N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will need to shift a section of traffic this weekend.

Starting about 7 p.m. Sunday, the four lanes of Market Street traffic that had been shifted west near Marsh Oaks Drive will shift east of the original alignment. There will continue to be no center turn lane.

- Advertisement -

This shift in traffic lanes will allow the contractor to continue installation of a 54-inch stormwater pipe, as well as lightweight aggregate.

Drivers should be alert in the area while crews make this shift. Traffic will continue in this pattern for about six weeks, until mid-June.

This construction is part of a larger project to relieve congestion and improve safety on Market Street. Construction is expected to be complete in early 2023.