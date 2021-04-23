UPS driver saves boy trapped under 90-pound box

OAK PARK, IL (WLS) — A UPS driver with the last name Angel did not hesitate to rescue an Illinois boy who got trapped under a large box.

“I always get the packages,” 4-year-old Max Pratt said.

But recently young Max found a box he just couldn’t carry inside.

Doorbell camera video shows Max trying to move a 90-pound package from his front step when the box tips over, trapping him underneath.

Max was able to cry out for help.

“I was saying, ‘Help!’ and then the package man just came back and lifted the box,” Max said.

The package man was UPS driver Marco Angel. He raced across the busy road in Oak Park to rescue Max.

“As soon as I saw the package tilt, I just started running back to it,” Angel said.

