Brunswick Forest residents upset over pool capacity limits

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — A group is protesting their HOA’s restrictions on access to their community’s pool.

The group Residents for a Better Brunswick Forest say that Brunswick Forest’s capacity limits go well beyond the limitations outlined in Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 204, which allows for outdoor pools to open at 100% of the fire code maximum.

A sign on the gate of the FWC pool states the maximum to be 180 with only 80 allowed in the pool and 100 on deck.

The group says that Deputy Chief Hayes of the Leland Fire Department has established that the maximum for the Brunswick Forest Fitness and Wellness Center pool is between 230-250.

In addition, the group says that the Brunswick Forest Master Association has imposed a strict reservation system with three allotted time slots. Only one of those time slots occurs in the afternoon, the time that the group says that the most residents are likely to visit the pool.

Brunswick Forest is using the Mind Body App to implement the reservation system, but the group claims that a number of residents have tried to use the app with no success.

A number of other local HOAs have reopened pools in line with Governor Cooper’s executive order and without a reservation system.

Some of these housing complexes include Waterford, Magnolia Greens, Wedgwood, Compass Pointe, Mallory Creek, Westport, and St. James.