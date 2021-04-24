Gov. Cooper says video in Andrew Brown Jr. death should be released ‘quickly as possible’

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper weighed in on the controversy surrounding the release of body cam footage after Pasquotank County deputies gunned down 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City.

The governor is calling the events surrounding Brown’s death “tragic and extremely concerning”. As a result, Cooper is asking for more transparency surrounding the shooting.

“Initial reports of the shooting in Elizabeth City and death of Andrew Brown, Jr. this week are tragic and extremely concerning. The body camera footage should be made public as quickly as possible and the SBI should investigate thoroughly to ensure accountability,” Cooper said in a tweet Friday evening.

