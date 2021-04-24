‘It is beyond words’: 2021 Azalea Festival headlining Avett Brothers honored with large mural in hometown, downtown Concord

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) – Scott Avett and Seth Avett, members of the world-famous Avett Brothers, meet millions of fans across the world.
They always say they are from Concord, North Carolina, in Cabarrus County.
The Avett Brothers are proud of their hometown.
Now, visitors can see what they mean to Concord.
People driving into downtown Concord can now see, in bright colors, where they got their start.
Caswell Turner, a local artist and owner of Cicada Studios, designed a large mural on the side of a building along Union Street in downtown Concord.