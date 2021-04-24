Pasquotank Sheriff to seek release of bodycam footage, investigation by NC Sheriffs’ Association

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WTVD) — Powerful demands were made during a Saturday afternoon news conference from notable North Carolina civil rights leaders that stood flanked with the family of Andrew Brown Jr.. a Black man who was and killed by deputies in Elizabeth City.

The Brown family joined by legal representatives, Rev. William Barber, president of the NC NAACP leader Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the Pasquotank County NAACP branch Keith Rivers.

“A warrant isn’t a license to kill even if a suspect drives away. A warrant doesn’t mean someone’s guilty… it’s not an authorization to shoot and kill,” Rev. Barber said.

