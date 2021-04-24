Pender County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help in locating the following missing person.

Charles Michael “Mike” McKinney was last seen at the IGA in Castle Hayne on Apr. 18th.

McKinney, 55, is a white man who is 5’ 7” and around 230 pounds. McKinney has a salt and pepper goatee with black hair and green eyes.

McKinney was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts, and tennis shoes.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says that McKinney may still be in the Rocky Point area.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact Detective Rackovan at the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515. Please refer to case 2021-01281.