Bill would ban shackling pregnant inmates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some pregnant women in North Carolina prisons and jails face the possibility of giving birth in restraints.

“Labor is a physically demanding process. I can’t imagine being physically restrained doing it,” said Dr. Kerianne Crockett.

- Advertisement -

Crockett has treated pregnant women in area detention centers and knows the health risks that restraints could pose to the pregnant inmates.

“I took care of a patient who was at an area jail during her pregnancy. She was restrained with ankle and wrist cuffs during her labor and delivery and postpartum time. She also suffered the devastating loss of her infant,” Crockett said.

Crockett couldn’t attribute the baby’s death to the mother’s restraints but said giving birth in handcuffs isn’t conducive to anyone’s well-being.

Read more here.