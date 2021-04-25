Junior League of Wilmington holds its 11th annual ‘Touch A Truck’ event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —This weekend, the Junior League of Wilmington held its 11th annual “Touch A Truck” event.

The annual fundraising event was held in a drive-through format in the Barclay Centre parking lot. Kids were able to check out heavy machinery, and see those who serve the community, like the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the US Coast Guard, and North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

The co-chair of the event says she is glad they were able to hold the event, after being forced to cancel it last year due to the pandemic.

“You know, we just wanted to revamp it and be able to have something that is, again, COVID-friendly, but still we get to involve and interact with the community”

The children attending this weekend’s event were also given goodie bags, popcorn, and a hard hat.