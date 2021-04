PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — An incident involving multiple cars has led to the partial closure of I-40 eastbound near Exit 408.

(UPDATE 10:15 p.m.): One lane has been reopened.

- Advertisement -

At least four cars are involved in the situation that has led to the closure.

Any drivers coming into the Wilmington area should consider alternative routes.

WWAY will bring you more information when it becomes available.