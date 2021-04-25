Paddle out held at Kure Beach to honor Jessica Embry

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Today, the remembrance continuing at Kure Beach as Jessica Embry’s family, friends, and students gathered for a memorial “paddle out” and beach gathering.

The location was where Embry died while trying to rescue two children who were caught in a rip current last Sunday.

More than forty people paddled out into the ocean on their surf boards, while some remained on land waiting to release flowers into the water in her memory.

Ben Richardson, a friend of Embry, was glad to see so many people come together to celebrate her life.

“For us to be able to come out here and do this just to acknowledge her sacrifice, but just really to acknowledge just who she is. Not just for me, but for this entire community, it’s a special moment to be able to be out here,” said Ben Richardson.

Those who paddled out into the ocean splashed water celebrating Embry, and the impact she left on each of their lives.