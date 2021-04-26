Apple unveils $1B investment to build east coast hub in Research Triangle, create at least 3,000 jobs

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) — Big news for North Carolina, Apple unveiled plans to build a campus and engineering hub in the Research Triangle, committing more than $1 billion in investments and creating at least 3,000 new jobs for the area.

The Monday morning announcement establishes the company’s first major east coast footprint. Not only that, the hub will bring plenty of jobs to the local technology industry including machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering and “other cutting edge fields.”

When completed, Apple said its investments will generate more than $1.5 billion in annual economic benefits for North Carolina.

“As a North Carolina native, I’m thrilled Apple is expanding and creating new long-term job opportunities in the community I grew up in,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re proud that this new investment will also be supporting education and critical infrastructure projects across the state. Apple has been a part of North Carolina for nearly two decades, and we’re looking forward to continuing to grow and a bright future ahead.”

Hiring for the new campus is expected to begin immediately, according to an Apple spokesperson. The company plans to lease local office space to accommodate new workers until construction on the 1,000,000 square foot campus is complete on land secured by Apple in southern Wake County near RTP.

