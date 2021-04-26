ATMC, Spectrum introduce 10 digit dialing trial

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Two phone companies are introducing a six-month trial period in which all calls can be made with ten digit dialing, including local calls.

ATMC started their trial period on Saturday.

Now, Spectrum has announced the implementation of their trial period.

Beginning October 24, all local calls will require customers to dial the area followed by the seven digit phone number.

This is required in advance of the launch of a new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline which is set to roll out in July 2022.