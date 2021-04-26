Cameron Art Museum unveils new COVID-19 quilt exhibit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — COVID-19 has affected everyone around the world in different ways over the past 14 months.

A new exhibit at the Cameron Art Museum is attempting to showcase a variety of individual pandemic stories.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve asked women and girls from several different countries to describe their experience of COVID,” Advocacy Project Director Iaian Guest said. “We have in this exhibition three quilts from different groups outside Wilmington.”

In addition to quilts from across the globe, the museum also has quilts with takeaways from people around the Cape Fear.

“Many people that participated in the project have come to see their quilt square in the larger context of being put together with all these other quilt square contributions,” outreach director Georgia Mastroieni said. “To see it along side these quilts from all over the world, I think is very humbling.”

Quilt maker Anne Watson feels the quilts are a great reminder that despite the challenges we have faced during the pandemic, some other countries have had even harder times.

“I really think it’s important for other people to know we’re not the only ones that have COVID,” Nepal quilt maker Anne Watson said. “We’re very lucky in the facilities that we have.”

Bobbi Fitzsimmons with the Advocacy Project says the quilts symbolize how we have grown and adapted during the pandemic.

“It’s going to be a record of this pandemic, and what we’ve all been through,” Bobbi Fitzsimmons said. “The times when we were feeling lonely or desperate, we kept going. And hopefully we’re almost through this.”

The museum says they are hoping to add several more quilts to the exhibit from other countries over the next few months.