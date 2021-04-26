Elon Musk warns about the dangers of Mars misson

(CNN) — The brain behind Tesla and SpaceX gave a dire warning for anyone hoping to be among the first to travel to Mars.

Elon Musk admitted “a bunch of people will probably die in the beginning.”

He made the comments while announcing a contest for carbon removal that’s being funded by his foundation.

Musk called the mission to take human to Mars an “arduous and dangerous journey,” but also said it would “a glorious adventure.”

He also stated that it is not for everyone and no one will be forced to take part.