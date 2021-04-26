Fantastic costumes, sets and choreography in store for season’s last TACT production

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The season-ending production of Thalian Association Community Theatre’s (TACT) youth program features a new spin on a timeless Shakespeare play. TACT’s version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” features whimsical costumes, fantastic sets and creative choreography for the final production of the spring season.

“You don’t normally see dance in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’,” said TACT Executive Director Susan Habas, “but this is the decision of our artistic director Chandler Davis, who is actually directing this show.” Habas says the dance will be modern with ballet influences, presented as stand-alone elements without the usual singing one associates with a musical theatre production. The whole experience aims to be pure fantasy, with airy brightness in the scenery and lighting design.

TACT’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ will be performed for a limited live audience May 7-16 at the Hannah Block Community Arts Center, 102 S. 2nd Street, Wilmington. Covid-19 protocols will be in place during rehearsals and live performances. The production will be streamed on line during the show’s second weekend, May 14-16.

Tickets are available at www.thalian.org .