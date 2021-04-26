Harbor Freight Tools to open in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A new business is coming to town. The City of Whiteville confirmed Harbor Freight Tools is moving into the old Rite Aid building on Madison Street in Columbus County.

According to the website, Harbor Freight offers high quality tools at a fraction of the price.

Robert Lewis, Whiteville’s city planner said the store will offer residents good products and more economic opportunities.

“To have another business to move in there and start operation, it’s good for the city,” said Lewis. “Obviously it will provide a number of jobs here in the city.”

Harbor Freight Tools is now accepting applications.