How have senior citizens been affected by the pandemic?

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WWAY) — The pandemic has created challenges for so many around the world. And right here in Southeastern, North Carolina, senior citizens are among those hit hardest.

Columbus County health experts say senior citizens’ health have declined since the pandemic’s start.

Micah Merritt, a physical therapist in the region, said his practice has seen such an increase in senior patients, they’re having trouble scheduling appointments.

“It’s almost like there’s been a fast forward button that’s pushed it to a greater speed because these folks have been taken out of their normal routine,” said Merritt. “They haven’t been moving. They haven’t been involved in community.”

Clinical therapist, Nicole Hopkins said 25 percent of her patients are senior citizens. According to Hopkins, the isolation has weighed heavily on many, loneliness aggravating pre-existing physical and mental conditions.

“Where we have underlying depression and anxiety,” said Hopkins, “I guess so to speak, the pandemic has poured fuel on that.”

With daily routines disrupted and less activity, Merritt says his elderly patients are experiencing more back pain, joint pain, and shortness of breath even if they haven’t been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“And when that’s taken away, the body all of a sudden is not getting challenged,” said Merritt. “And when the body’s not challenged, you can take this for any system. The immune system, the mental system, the joints, everything. Without challenge, the body starts to degrade.”

While Hopkins says more of her senior clients have been affected by loneliness and severe mental illness.

“So that’s creating a lot of depression mainly,” Hopkins explained. “Loss of purpose. And some suicidal ideations even.”

According to the experts, the best way to combat this is to get vaccinated, take care of your body, see your doctor, and socialize in person or over the phone with others. Hopkins said family members and neighbors have a role to play, as well.

“I think the first thing is to visit. Wear your mask. Get back to living again. Get your vaccination so that you are free to live.”