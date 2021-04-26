Lower Cape Fear YWCA attempting to bring awareness to missing & murdered indigenous women

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An important new exhibit is on display in front of the Lower Cape Fear YWCA, bringing awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women around the state.

According to the YWCA, there are more than 600 cases of missing or murdered indigenous women in North Carolina alone.

Three red dresses of different sizes are hanging along South College Road to help spread information about the issue taking place around the country. The YWCA is hopeful people will take note of the dresses as they drive by.

“When you look at these dresses, they symbolize women who no longer exist,” racial justice program coordinator Jhaniqua Palmer said. “It symbolizes what has been done unjustly to their bodies. Just making our community aware that this epidemic is existing.”

The dresses will be on display through the entire month of May.