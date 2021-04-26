Mideastern Conference awards football all-conference honors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–All of our area high school football teams have wrapped up their 2021 seasons, which means the Mideastern Conference has now released their all-conference awards.

On the offensive side of ball, West Brunswick senior quarterback Monzelle Campbell was named the Mideastern Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Campbell scored 17 touchdowns for the Trojans this season through the air and on the ground.

On the other side of the ball, the MEC Defensive Player of the Year was awarded to Hoggard junior Jaxon King. The defensive back was huge for the Vikings all season, leading the squad in defensive touchdowns.

The Mideastern Conference Coach of the Year goes to Hoggard’s Craig Underwood. Underwood led the Vikings to an undefeated regular season and yet another trip to the state playoffs.

The MEC Sportsmanship Award goes to the South Brunswick Cougars.

Below, is the complete list of all-conference teams.

FIRST TEAM

QB – Gavin Ellis, Topsail

RB – Issa Baggett, Hoggard

RB – Erasmus Chandler, New Hanover

WR – Chad Hollar, Hoggard

WR – Connor Powe, Laney

TE – Landon Farris, New Hanover

OL – Keaton Tucker, Hoggard

OL – Harry Fibkins, Topsail

OL – Bryson Boyette, New Hanover

OL – Jackson McCallum, Laney

OL – Andre Page, West Brunswick

DL – Jaiden Granda, North Brunswick

DL – Xavier James-Smith, Hoggard

DL – Andrew McNeil Jr, South Brunswick

DL – True Robinson, West Brunswick

LB – Carter Wyatt, West Brunswick

LB – Brice Nalepa, Hoggard

LB – Kenton Stafford, North Brunswick

LB – Joey Kimberling, Topsail

DB – Jaxon King, Hoggard

DB – Jaylin Allen, Hoggard

DB – Marqis Willis, North Brunswick

DB – Malachi Hewett, West Brunswick

P – Damien Sorrells, Hoggard

PK – Lauch Murphy, West Brunswick

SP – Noah Schiefelbein, Topsail

SP – Monzelle Campbell, West Brunswick

SECOND TEAM

QB – Gabe Johnson, Hoggard

RB – Jaxon Jones, Ashley

RB – Demark Howell, Topsail

WR – Tate Davis, North Brunswick

WR – Connor Wilson, Topsail

TE – Landry Horne, Topsail

OL – Max Chew, Hoggard

OL – Mickal Cosper, New Hanover

OL – Harry Anderson, Topsail

OL – Jason Sessoms, West Brunswick

OL – Caleb Perry, Ashley

DL – Ricky Wheeler, Hoggard

DL – Manny Bell, Laney

DL – Jeb Gay, New Hanover

DL – Hasain Hussain, West Brunswick

LB – Isaiah Shelton, Hoggard

LB – Jakob Galluzzo, South Brunswick

DB – Brian Valladares, Hoggard

DB – Shakur Granger, New Hanover

DB – Johnnie Magbie, West Brunswick

DB – Patrick Vereen, West Brunswick

P – Tate Davis, North Brunswick

PK – Noah Harrell, South Brunswick

SP – Fisher Waggett, Ashley

SP – Quintell Waddell, New Hanover

HONORABLE MENTION

Ashley: Barrett Swails, Mauri Brown,

Ethan Hutton

Hoggard: Sam Jones, Samuel Williams,

Conrad Newman, Carter Moses, Jesse

Wooddell, Quincy Rhodes, Brice

Eichelberger

Laney: Ty Little, Myles Fennell, Kanenan

Barriner, Logan Myers, Chuck Jones

New Hanover: Kace English, Cornelius

Allen, Dave Collins, Mike Jacobs

North Brunswick: RJ Green, Levi

Lindbert, Dashawn Johnson

South Brunswick: Danny Parker, Bender

Sanderson, Noah Atkinson, Shelton

Bocook

Topsail: Bernie Burns, Austin Hafer

West Brunswick: JJ Cobb, Michael Smith,

Luke King, Mikal Simpson, Tripp Hardy,

Alex Gore, Tupac Cuji