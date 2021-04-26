Mideastern Conference awards football all-conference honors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–All of our area high school football teams have wrapped up their 2021 seasons, which means the Mideastern Conference has now released their all-conference awards.
On the offensive side of ball, West Brunswick senior quarterback Monzelle Campbell was named the Mideastern Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Campbell scored 17 touchdowns for the Trojans this season through the air and on the ground.
On the other side of the ball, the MEC Defensive Player of the Year was awarded to Hoggard junior Jaxon King. The defensive back was huge for the Vikings all season, leading the squad in defensive touchdowns.
The Mideastern Conference Coach of the Year goes to Hoggard’s Craig Underwood. Underwood led the Vikings to an undefeated regular season and yet another trip to the state playoffs.
The MEC Sportsmanship Award goes to the South Brunswick Cougars.
Below, is the complete list of all-conference teams.
FIRST TEAM
QB – Gavin Ellis, Topsail
RB – Issa Baggett, Hoggard
RB – Erasmus Chandler, New Hanover
WR – Chad Hollar, Hoggard
WR – Connor Powe, Laney
TE – Landon Farris, New Hanover
OL – Keaton Tucker, Hoggard
OL – Harry Fibkins, Topsail
OL – Bryson Boyette, New Hanover
OL – Jackson McCallum, Laney
OL – Andre Page, West Brunswick
DL – Jaiden Granda, North Brunswick
DL – Xavier James-Smith, Hoggard
DL – Andrew McNeil Jr, South Brunswick
DL – True Robinson, West Brunswick
LB – Carter Wyatt, West Brunswick
LB – Brice Nalepa, Hoggard
LB – Kenton Stafford, North Brunswick
LB – Joey Kimberling, Topsail
DB – Jaxon King, Hoggard
DB – Jaylin Allen, Hoggard
DB – Marqis Willis, North Brunswick
DB – Malachi Hewett, West Brunswick
P – Damien Sorrells, Hoggard
PK – Lauch Murphy, West Brunswick
SP – Noah Schiefelbein, Topsail
SP – Monzelle Campbell, West Brunswick
SECOND TEAM
QB – Gabe Johnson, Hoggard
RB – Jaxon Jones, Ashley
RB – Demark Howell, Topsail
WR – Tate Davis, North Brunswick
WR – Connor Wilson, Topsail
TE – Landry Horne, Topsail
OL – Max Chew, Hoggard
OL – Mickal Cosper, New Hanover
OL – Harry Anderson, Topsail
OL – Jason Sessoms, West Brunswick
OL – Caleb Perry, Ashley
DL – Ricky Wheeler, Hoggard
DL – Manny Bell, Laney
DL – Jeb Gay, New Hanover
DL – Hasain Hussain, West Brunswick
LB – Isaiah Shelton, Hoggard
LB – Jakob Galluzzo, South Brunswick
DB – Brian Valladares, Hoggard
DB – Shakur Granger, New Hanover
DB – Johnnie Magbie, West Brunswick
DB – Patrick Vereen, West Brunswick
P – Tate Davis, North Brunswick
PK – Noah Harrell, South Brunswick
SP – Fisher Waggett, Ashley
SP – Quintell Waddell, New Hanover
HONORABLE MENTION
Ashley: Barrett Swails, Mauri Brown,
Ethan Hutton
Hoggard: Sam Jones, Samuel Williams,
Conrad Newman, Carter Moses, Jesse
Wooddell, Quincy Rhodes, Brice
Eichelberger
Laney: Ty Little, Myles Fennell, Kanenan
Barriner, Logan Myers, Chuck Jones
New Hanover: Kace English, Cornelius
Allen, Dave Collins, Mike Jacobs
North Brunswick: RJ Green, Levi
Lindbert, Dashawn Johnson
South Brunswick: Danny Parker, Bender
Sanderson, Noah Atkinson, Shelton
Bocook
Topsail: Bernie Burns, Austin Hafer
West Brunswick: JJ Cobb, Michael Smith,
Luke King, Mikal Simpson, Tripp Hardy,
Alex Gore, Tupac Cuji