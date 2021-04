PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The part of I-40 eastbound near Exit 408 that was closed due to a multivehicle crash Sunday night reopened Monday morning.

North Carolina Highway patrol says one driver was speeding and hit a truck towing another car on a trailer. The collision caused the car on the trailer to flip and a third car then crashed into the other vehicles.

Four people suffered minor injuries in the crash and one driver was cited for failure to reduce speed.