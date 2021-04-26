NCDOT funds improvements at Whiteville airport

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Board of Transportation has approved state funds totaling $432,000 for projects that help improve safety and customer service at two North Carolina airports. The board approved the funds during its April 8 meeting.

The funds the N.C. Board of Transportation approved are:

$27,000 in additional state funds for land acquisition for the Runway 6 approach at Columbus County Municipal Airport in Whiteville

$405,000 in additional state funds for underground fuel farm closure, removal and replacement at Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport

North Carolina’s 72 public airports serve as vital economic engines connecting people and business enterprises with the world. Airports and aviation-related industries contribute more than $61 billion to North Carolina’s economy each year, according to the 2021 State of Aviation report. They support 373,000 jobs, generate more than $2.5 billion in state and local tax revenue, and provide more than $15 billion in personal income.

The funds awarded will be distributed by the NCDOT Division of Aviation, and do not necessarily represent the total cost of a project.