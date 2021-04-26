Pink Supermoon to light up tonight’s sky

Supermoon (Photo: Dave Doe / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Take a look outside Monday evening and you can catch a glimpse of a pink supermoon.

NASA says the moon will be at its fullest Monday at 11:32 p.m.

Supermoons appear bigger and brighter because they are slightly closer to Earth.

April’s will be one of four supermoons in a row. Two more are expected in May and June.

Although it’s called a pink moon, it is not really a different color. The name comes from the pink early springtime blooms of the Phlox Subulata plant, which is native to eastern North America.