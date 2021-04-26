Pink Supermoon to light up tonight’s sky

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Take a look outside Monday evening and you can catch a glimpse of a pink supermoon.

NASA says the moon will be at its fullest Monday at 11:32 p.m.

Clear skies will make way for a nice night to check out the Pink Moon. The moon won’t appear pink but it’s the first of two supermoons this year meaning the moon will appear brighter and bigger than usual. pic.twitter.com/AV8lIS7wwO — Ramel Carpenter (@ramelcarpenter) April 26, 2021

Supermoons appear bigger and brighter because they are slightly closer to Earth.

April’s will be one of four supermoons in a row. Two more are expected in May and June.

Although it’s called a pink moon, it is not really a different color. The name comes from the pink early springtime blooms of the Phlox Subulata plant, which is native to eastern North America.