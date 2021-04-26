Wilmington police looking for missing 67-year-old woman

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman, 67-year-old Amy Tucker.

Police say she was walking her dog around 2 p.m. near Wellington Avenue on Sunday and never came home.

Amy is described as 5’8″ with brown eyes, has a shaved head, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket and black pants, carrying her Yorkie.

If you see her, please call 911 immediately. All other information should be directed to the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.