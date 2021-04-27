All-kid cast to perform talent show benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the pandemic eliminating many options for children to perform and present their talent, a Wilmington girl came up with a clever idea several months ago.

Ella Greene decided to invite her friends and others via social media to take part in her virtual talent show.

- Advertisement -

Greene did all the planning and had each of the participants submit a video recording of their performance. She then compiled each of the submissions and edited it into an online presentation she’s making available Thursday, April 27.

Perhaps the best part is that it is free to watch. There is one caveat, however.

Green wants her online viewers to consider making a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital which advances cures and means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. At St. Jude, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.

Even before the talent show debuts, Greene’s project has already raised nearly $2,600 in donations.

You can watch the Virtual Talent Show for St. Jude and make a donation by going to: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1408061642885315. If you do not have Facebook and would like to donate to Greene’s project, click here.