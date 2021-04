CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 2021 Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation summer camp is returning this June after being cancelled altogether last year due to the pandemic.

Interest in the summer programs have soared, with all openings already filled for this season.

Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation say they have a plan in place to keep everyone socially distanced and safe while still having a fun time.

The camp runs for seven weeks, ending in mid-August.