NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Crews responded to a fire at a commercial building in New Hanover County Tuesday morning.

New Hanover County Dispatch told WWAY that firefighters were dispatched to the 3000 block of Boundary Street around 5:45 a.m.

As of 9:15 a.m., New Hanover County Fire Rescue says units were clearing the scene and investigators are working to find out the cause of the blaze.

No word on how much damage was sustained in the fire.