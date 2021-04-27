Ex-UNC coach allowed to still drive after fatal crash

DURHAM, NC (AP) — Former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell has appealed her plea in a fatal traffic accident and received a more lenient sentence that will allow her to still drive.

Police say Hatchell hit 89-year-old pedestrian Betty Colby with her car in January 2020.

- Advertisement -

Hatchell pleaded guilty in September to misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement. She was originally sentenced to 30 days, which was suspended for six months of unsupervised probation.

WRAL-TV reports that Hatchell’s attorney told a judge on Monday that his client couldn’t afford to lose her driver’s license for a year if the conviction were allowed to stand.