Family receives dream house at Habitat for Humanity dedication

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — One woman and her niece cut a ribbon in front of the house of their dreams Tuesday.

April Flowers and her niece have worked since October 2019 for a house from Habitat for Humanity, volunteering at home builds and Restores. Tuesday, they finally got one of their own.

The public was invited to the unveiling this morning in Southport, where they could take of tour of the home, enjoy refreshments, and listen to speaker dedicate and pray over the house.

The home will include features new to Brunswick County’s Habitat for Humanity, like a Ring doorbell and a Nest thermostat.

Flowers said it’s nice to finally have something of her own.

“It’s gonna mean stability for me as well as her,” said Flowers. “Just something that is actually ours. We worked hard for it. I put long hours. I planted the plants outside. I put some siding on the house. Painted inside and outside.”

Flowers and her niece were presented with a photo album of the construction process, a blanket, and an American flag at the end of the ceremony.