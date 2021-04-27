Georgia park with giant Confederate carving proposes changes

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA (AP) — A mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders is proposing changes to address criticism of its Old South legacy.

Under the proposals, Stone Mountain park would publicly acknowledge that it was once a gathering spot for the Ku Klux Klan, relocate Confederate flags on the grounds and remove the carving from its park logo.

- Advertisement -

Park CEO Bill Stephens presented the proposals to the park’s board on Monday. The board did not immediately vote on any of them.

The proposals come amid a national reckoning on race that brought down dozens of Confederate monuments in a span of weeks last year.