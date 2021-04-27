Jahr wins individual title, New Hanover claims MEC Boys Golf Championship

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–Forty high school golfers from across the Cape Fear took to the course on Monday afternoon in Leland trying to bring home a Mideastern Conference boys golf championship.

It was a big day for West Brunswick junior Ryan Jahr. He finished the tournament with an even par (72) for the Trojans, taking home the individual title.

“I struggled hitting irons on the front nine, didn’t hit many greens in reg,” says Jahr. “So, I just kind of went to my go to shot a little punch and kind of figured it out on the back nine. I made some putts too that always helps.”

New Hanover won the team championship finishing the day with a score of 322, five strokes better than second place South Brunswick.

TEAM SCORES:

1. New Hanover – 322

2. South Brunswick – 327

3. West Brunswick – 333

INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

1. Ryan Jahr (West Brunswick) – 72

2. Dylan Workman (Laney) – 76

3. GW Roehner (North Brunswick) – 77

T4. Tate Bowyer (Hoggard) – 78

T4. Ralph Stephenson (South Brunswick) – 78