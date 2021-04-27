North Carolina official fired for refusing to refer to professor as ‘doctor’

GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The City of Greensboro has removed a zoning commissioner after he refused to address a professor as “doctor.”

It happened during a recent virtual commission meeting that was taking place on Zoom.

- Advertisement -

University of North Carolina Professor Carrie Rosario had joined the meeting a member of the publican with a zoning concern.

The city council cited “white privilege and entitlement” in its decision to strip Tony Collins of his volunteer position.

He issued a letter to the commission after that vote, writing “there is no good excuse for my interaction with Doctor Rosario.” He also said he called Rosario and left an apology on her voicemail.

Rosario holds a doctorate in public health.