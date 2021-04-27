Ole Miss opens up NCAA tournament in Wilmington with thrilling win over Bowling Green

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–Junior goalkeeper Ashley Orkus made three saves and sophomore forward Mo O’Connor converted the deciding attempt as Ole Miss advanced in the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship after edging Bowling Green, 4-3, in a penalty kick shootout at the UNCW Soccer Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Rebels, who stand 10-5-1 on the year, advance to the second round to face No. 8 national seed Southern California on Friday, Apr. 30, at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the Falcons end their season with a 6-1-1 record.

- Advertisement -

After the teams battled to a scoreless double overtime draw, Ole Miss and Bowling Green each converted two of their first four attempts in the shootout. The Rebels had a chance to take the lead in the fifth round, but an attempt by senior Sophie Dineen hit the right goal post.

With a chance to win the shootout, Bowling Green junior Ruby Linton stepped to the penalty spot, but her attempt was stopped by Orkus.

Each team scored in the sixth round before O’Connor gave the Rebels a 4-3 advantage by striking her penalty kick past redshirt sophomore Lili Berg. On the ensuing attempt, redshirt senior forward Rachel Muller rang her try off the right goal post to end the shootout.

Orkus made three saves in the game for Ole Miss, which was outshot by a 13-12 margin. Berg stopped five shots for the Falcons.