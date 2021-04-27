Pet Pals: 2-year-old Black Mouth Cur is looking for a forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– This week’s pet pal is a two-year-old Black Mouth Cur named Charlie.

According to staff at the New Hanover County animal shelter, Charlie is very active, playful, and has lots of energy. They also said he enjoys long walks on the beach and exploring nature.

- Advertisement -

If you’re interested in meeting him or any other rescued animals, you’ll need to call in advance to set up an appointment.

A meet and greet is required prior to adoption

New Hanover County residents can adopt for just $70.

The animal shelter is located at 180 Division Drive.