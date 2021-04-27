Population growth gives North Carolina a 14th US House seat

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina has gained another seat in Congress.

The U.S. Census Bureau said North Carolina’s resident population was 10.44 million in April 2020, up 9.5% from a decade earlier.

- Advertisement -

The numbers released Monday reflect a steadily growing population as people arrive for jobs and retirement.

The additional U.S. House seat is the 14th for North Carolina. It marks the third time in the past four census cycles that the state will have increased the size of its congressional delegation.

One expert says the new seat will likely be drawn in an urban or suburban area between Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh.